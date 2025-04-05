Mangiapane notched a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Mangiapane snapped a four-game slump with his secondary assist on Alex Ovechkin's record-tying 894th career goal. That's a little piece of history for Mangiapane to remember. The 29-year-old winger has mostly played in a bottom-six role with power-play time this year, racking up 27 points, 87 shots on net, 67 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 75 appearances. Barring a late push, he's set to miss the 30-point mark for the first time since 2018-19.