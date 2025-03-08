Mangiapane recorded an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Mangiapane has a helper in each of the last two contests after enduring a five-game point drought. He's gone 10 contests without a goal, and scoring is likely to get tougher for him after the Capitals' lone deadline-day trade brought in a similar middle-six scoring winger in Anthony Beauvillier. Mangiapane has had a tough year in a bottom-six role with 22 points, 72 shots on net, 54 hits and a plus-8 rating through 62 appearances while averaging just 13:07 of ice time per game.