Magiapane tallied a goal, a power-play assist and two hits during Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.

Mangiapane continues his hot streak that began in mid-December, having managed three goals and six points in his last nine games. The 28-year-old will need a more offensive role in the back half of the season if he hopes to hit the 40-point mark for a fourth straight season. Mangiapane has nine goals and 16 points through 38 games in the 2024-25 campaign.