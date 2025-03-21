Mangiapane scored a goal Thursday in a 3-2 win over Philadelphia.

Mangiapane's goal pushed the score to 3-0 in the second period when he converted a pass across the slot on a 2-on-1. It snapped a 15-game goal drought for the winger. Mangiapane hasn't found the magic in Washington that he had in Calgary, but that's not really a surprise. The Flames' lack of depth moved him up a thin lineup, but in the Caps system, he's deployed to his strengths on the third line. The Toronto native has 12 goals, 12 assists, 79 shots and 57 hits in 68 games.