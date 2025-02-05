Mangiapane tallied a goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating and two shots during Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

Mangiapane had gone nine games without a point before filling the scoresheet in Tuesday's victory over the defending Stanley Cup champions. The 28-year-old has posted 19 points in 52 games but is currently slotted on the fourth line alongside Brandon Duhaime and Nic Dowd which isn't likely to do wonders for his fantasy value.