Mangiapane scored a goal and tallied three shots on net in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

Mangiapane's goal was the final of six tallies put away but the Capitals and was the third of three goals scored in the first six minutes of the second period. Overall, the 28-year-old Mangiapane is up to 13 goals, 25 points and 82 shots on net in 69 appearances this season. He has goals in back-to-back games for the Capitals and is showing encouraging flashes on offense. Mangiapane has a good natural scoring instinct and shot with double-digit goals on just 82 shots on goal. While he is limited in a third-line role, he is one of many Capitals who can provide solid value down the stretch in fantasy.