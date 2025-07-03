Beauvillier signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Capitals on Thursday.

The Capitals missed out on making a big splash in free agency, and it looks like they pivoted to bringing back Beauvillier. In 2024-25, the winger had 25 points over 81 regular-season appearances between the Capitals and the Penguins, which was a rebound from his 17-point effort the year before. The 28-year-old should slot back into a bottom-six role for the Capitals, though he could move up the lineup if younger players struggle.