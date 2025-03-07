Beauvillier was acquired by Washington from Pittsburgh on Friday in exchange for a second-round pick, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Beauvillier has 13 goals, 20 points, 14 PIM and 108 hits in 63 appearances with Pittsburgh in 2024-25. Although he did average over 16 minutes in each campaign from 2019-20 through 2022-23, he's been given just 13:00 per game this season, and his playing time isn't expected to get any better after the trade -- if anything, it might decline modestly with the Capitals.