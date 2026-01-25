Beauvillier scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Beauvillier snapped a seven-game goal drought, a span in which he was held to one assist, when he scored at 14:29 of the second period. The 28-year-old winger has been listed on the fourth line in recent games, but he's seeing ice time more in line with that of a third-liner. Beauvillier is at 10 goals, seven assists, 115 shots on net, 67 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 53 outings this season.