Capitals' Anthony Beauvillier: Deposits goal Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beauvillier scored a goal in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Oilers.
Beauvillier had posted just one assist over six games since a two-goal performance versus the Blues on Nov. 5. Despite the lack of consistent offense, Beauvillier has frequently been on the top line with Dylan Strome and Alex Ovechkin this season. Overall, Beauvillier has four goals, six points, 46 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-7 rating. As long as he's drawing a top-line assignment, he'll be intriguing for fantasy managers in deeper formats.
