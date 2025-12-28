Beauvillier scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

Beauvillier's seven-game point drought saw him get shuffled into the bottom six, though he still logged 17:14 of ice time. The Capitals' line combinations remain fairly fluid, so Beauvillier should still be able to carve out a decent role if he can shake off his slump. He's produced seven goals, 12 points, 81 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-4 rating across 38 appearances this season.