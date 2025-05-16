Beauvillier scored a goal Thursday in a 3-1 loss to Carolina in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Second Round.

Beauvillier was in the right spot at the right time when the puck caromed off the end boards to the winger who was at the top of the crease. He stuffed the puck between Frederik Andersen's pads to knot the game 1-1 at 13:41 of the first period. Beauvillier was red-hot to start the playoffs (five points in his first four games), but this goal was his first point in six games. The winger becomes an unrestricted free agent July 1 after putting up 25 points, including 15 goals, in 81 games between Pittsburgh and Washington this season.