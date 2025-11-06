Capitals' Anthony Beauvillier: Lights lamp twice against Blues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beauvillier scored two goals in Wednesday's 6-1 win over St. Louis.
Both tallies came in the second period as the Capitals began to pull away in the contest. Beauvillier snapped a seven-game point drought with the performance, and on the season the veteran winger has managed just three goals and four points in 13 contests.
