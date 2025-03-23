Beauvillier tallied a goal and had four shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 win against the Panthers.

Beauvillier notched Washington's third goal of the contest just one minute after the Panthers tied the game at two apiece. His tally Saturday was his second since joining the Capitals after being traded on March 2nd from the Penguins. Beauvillier has four points in his last six games and is up to 15 goals, 24 points and 133 shots on net in 70 appearances this season. He has settled into a role as a right winger on Washington's fourth line and has a capped ceiling in fantasy because of this. However, he has three points in his last two games and can have sneaky fantasy value in the postseason if he can continue his scoring run.