Beauvillier scored a goal in a 4-2 win over Toronto on Friday.

He scored from the right post off a cross-crease pass from Alex Ovechkin. It was Beauvillier's fifth goal of the season (eighth point; 25 games). He's entrenched on the Caps' top line with Ovie and Dylan Strome, but he hasn't found his offensive touch. That could change at any time with that plum assignment, so keep Beauvillier on your watch list even if he won't give you any power-play points. He has put up a point in each of his last two games.