Beauvillier scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Beauvillier has two goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. His go-ahead tally early in the third period Tuesday stood as the game-winner. The winger is doing well in a top-line role at even strength, earning six goals, 10 points, 58 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-8 rating over 27 appearances. As long as he stays alongside a red-hot Alex Ovechkin, Beauvillier should be able to generate his fair share of offense.