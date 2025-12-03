Capitals' Anthony Beauvillier: Nets game-winner
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beauvillier scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.
Beauvillier has two goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. His go-ahead tally early in the third period Tuesday stood as the game-winner. The winger is doing well in a top-line role at even strength, earning six goals, 10 points, 58 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-8 rating over 27 appearances. As long as he stays alongside a red-hot Alex Ovechkin, Beauvillier should be able to generate his fair share of offense.
More News
-
Capitals' Anthony Beauvillier: Modest two-game point streak•
-
Capitals' Anthony Beauvillier: Deposits goal Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Anthony Beauvillier: Lights lamp twice against Blues•
-
Capitals' Anthony Beauvillier: Tips in goal•
-
Capitals' Anthony Beauvillier: Back in DC•
-
Capitals' Anthony Beauvillier: Gets team's only goal in loss•