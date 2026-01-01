Beauvillier scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Beauvillier picked up his second goal in the last three games. Overall, he was limited to four points (three goals, one assist) across 14 outings in December, a level of production that has seen him lose out on top-line opportunities. He's now at 13 points, 83 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-5 rating through 40 contests this season.