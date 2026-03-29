Capitals' Anthony Beauvillier: Pots goal in shootout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beauvillier scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.
Beauvillier has three points over his last two contests since he shook off a seven-game slump. The 28-year-old winger is finding success from the third line, offering some upside as a depth scorer in fantasy. He's produced 14 goals, 12 assists, 146 shots on net, 87 hits, 44 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 74 appearances this season.
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