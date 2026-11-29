Beauvillier scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged three hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Beauvillier has two goals and an assist over his last six games. The veteran winger continues to play alongside Alex Ovechkin at even strength most of the time, though that line has rotated through centers a fair amount. For the season, Beauvillier has three goals, four assists, 24 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-2 rating across 23 appearances, which doesn't make for an appealing fantasy profile given his limited role.