Beauvillier notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 4.
Beauvillier continues to look excellent in a top-line role during the playoffs. He has a goal, four assists, 11 shots on net, 13 hits, three blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over four postseason contests. Beauvillier's spot on the top line will be safe at least until Aliaksei Protas (foot) is able to return, though Protas has been a game-time decision for the last couple of contests.
