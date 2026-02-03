Capitals' Anthony Beauvillier: Rare goal in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beauvillier scored a goal Monday in a 4-1 win over the Islanders.
Beauvillier has 11 goals, seven assists and 120 shots in 57 games this season. But he has just three goals and two assists in his last 17 games. And that's while getting opportunities on the Caps' top line. There are better fantasy options.
