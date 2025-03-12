Beauvillier scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.

This was Beauvillier's second game for the Capitals since he was acquired in a trade with the Penguins. He has been on the fourth line to begin both contests, but he saw some top-six shifts at times Tuesday, indicating he may earn more versatile usage depending on game situations. This season, he's at 14 goals, 21 points, 122 shots on net, 114 hits and a minus-2 rating over 65 appearances.