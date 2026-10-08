Beauvillier scored a goal, dished out four hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

Beauvillier wasted no time in starting the scoring in the Capitals' home opener, tallying 23 seconds into the game. The winger was given a bump up to the top line at even strength, though he still saw just 10:46 of ice time. The 29-year-old now has 300 points in his career after getting on the scoresheet for the first time in 2026-27. He's added six shots on net, seven hits and a plus-2 rating through three appearances this season.