Capitals' Anthony Beauvillier: Tallies opening goal Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beauvillier scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Beauvillier has three goals and an assist over his last eight games. That's fine production for a middle-six forward, especially after his offense was down for most of December. On the season, he's produced nine goals, 15 points, 94 shots, 60 hits and a plus-7 rating over 45 appearances while playing all over the lineup.
More News
-
Capitals' Anthony Beauvillier: Opens scoring Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Anthony Beauvillier: Finds twine Saturday•
-
Capitals' Anthony Beauvillier: Nets game-winner•
-
Capitals' Anthony Beauvillier: Modest two-game point streak•
-
Capitals' Anthony Beauvillier: Deposits goal Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Anthony Beauvillier: Lights lamp twice against Blues•