Beauvillier scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Beauvillier has three goals and an assist over his last eight games. That's fine production for a middle-six forward, especially after his offense was down for most of December. On the season, he's produced nine goals, 15 points, 94 shots, 60 hits and a plus-7 rating over 45 appearances while playing all over the lineup.