Beauvillier scored a goal on four shots, added three hits and logged two PIM in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Rangers.

Alex Ovechkin had the puck in his offense but found Beauvillier with a pass, which Beauvillier tipped over Jonathan Quick for the lone goal of the game. This was Beauvillier's first point in three games this season, and the winger has added nine shots on net and five hits. He's spent time on the first and third lines at even strength and isn't seeing much power-play time, so his offense could remain a bit streaky.