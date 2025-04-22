Beauvillier scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 1 of their first-round series.

After ending the regular season stuck in a nine-game point drought, Beauvillier found himself on the Caps' top line at even strength with Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome to begin the postseason and took advantage, potting Washington's second goal in the second period before feeding Ovie for the OT winner. Beauvillier didn't see a shift on the power play, which limits his fantasy upside, but if he keeps his spot alongside Ovechkin and Strome, the 27-year-old winger could be one of the big surprises of the playoffs.