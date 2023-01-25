Mantha logged an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Mantha had been held off the scoresheet in his last four games, and he'd been scratched in four contests during that slump. The 28-year-old's helper came on a Conor Sheary tally in the second period. The Capitals were missing Nicklas Backstrom (illness) and T.J. Oshie (personal) for this game, which likely helped keep Mantha in the lineup. The winger has 24 points through 46 contests, surpassing his total from 37 outings last season.