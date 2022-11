Mantha had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Arizona.

Mantha had been held off the scoresheet in his previous five games. He's up to four goals and six points in 13 contests this season. He only logged 12:03 of ice time and was playing on the third line Saturday. That's the least playing time he's recorded in a single game this season, so despite his production there's some cause for concern. If he doesn't play on the top-six regularly, his fantasy value will be limited.