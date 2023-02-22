Mantha (upper body) is regarded as day-to-day, Capitals coach Peter Laviolette told Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Mantha left Tuesday's game because of the injury, and it remains to be seen if he'll be available for Thursday's contest against Anaheim. He has nine goals and 24 points in 54 contests in 2022-23. Alex Ovechkin (personal) might be available Thursday, so he might simply draw into the lineup as Mantha draws out if it turns out that the 28-year-old is unavailable. If both Mantha and Ovechkin are unavailable to face Anaheim, then Nicolas Aube-Kubel might play after serving as a healthy scratch Tuesday.