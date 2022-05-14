Mantha posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 6.

Mantha didn't score in the six-game series, but he was able to pick up four helpers from a middle-six role. The 27-year-old winger added 16 shots on net, 23 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-3 rating. He had 23 points in 37 regular-season outings after missing a large chunk of the campaign due to a shoulder injury.