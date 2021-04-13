Mantha skated alongside Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie on the second line during Tuesday's morning skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Not surprisingly, Mantha looks as though he will assume a top-six role for Washington's Tuesday showdown with the Flyers. Fantasy owners should expect some growing pains as the coaching staff works to find the best fit for the 26-year-old, but Mantha's blend of size and skill gives him terrific fantasy appeal now that he's surrounded by a deeper supporting cast.