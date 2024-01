Mantha earned a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Devils.

Mantha has 11 goals and seven assists through 32 games, putting him on pace for his best season as a member of the Capitals, and within reach of the back-to-back 48-point campaigns that he provided for the Red Wings between 2017-19. With T.J. Oshie (lower body) and Nicklas Backstrom (hip) both on injured reserve, the Capitals really need Mantha to elevate his game and he seems up for the challenge this time around.