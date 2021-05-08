Mantha tallied an assist, two shots and a minus-1 rating during Friday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.
The helper snapped a five-game point drought for Mantha, giving him four goals and seven points in 12 games since joining the Capitals at the trade deadline. The 26-year-old winger has posted 15 goals and 28 points in 54 games this season.
