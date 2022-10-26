Mantha tallied an assist and a hit during Monday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Mantha has managed three goals and four points in seven games thus far in the new season after an injury-plagued 2021-22 campaign that limited him to just 37 appearances. The 28-year-old is currently skating on Washington's third line with Lars Eller and Alexei Protas but should be given every opportunity to stick in Washington's top six once the team's injury situation begins to improve.