Mantha tallied a power-play assist while logging 14:20 of ice time during Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Stars.

The helper gives Mantha two goals and four points over his last five games as the enigmatic winger seems to be improving as he gets more comfortable with head coach Spencer Carbery's system. The 29-year-old winger has been working as a top-six winger since T.J. Oshie (upper body) has been sidelined, but the with the latter nearing a return it remains to be seen if Mantha will continue to play such a prominent role or if he will be returned to more of a depth role moving forward.