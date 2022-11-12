Mantha had a goal and an assist in Washington's 5-1 win over Tampa Bay on Friday.

Mantha also fought Corey Perry, giving him a Gordie Howe hat trick. He's up to five goals and eight points in 16 contests in 2022-23. He's a skilled forward, but his role with the Capitals has been inconsistent. He averaged 15:03 of ice time through his first 15 games, but he logged just 12:03 Saturday and 13:27 Friday. If he can cement a regular role on the top-six then he could become a fairly consistent offensive contributor, but it's not clear that he will cement that job.