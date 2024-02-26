Mantha (lower body) is on the ice for warmups prior to Monday's tilt against Ottawa, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Mantha was injured Saturday against the Panthers but won't be forced to miss any additional time. The veteran winger has 18 goals and 29 points through 52 games this season.
