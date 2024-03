Mantha registered a power-play goal during Friday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Mantha has points in three consecutive games and has notched 14 points over his last 15 games. The pending unrestricted free agent should garner some interest at the upcoming March 8 trade deadline should the Capitals choose to get some assets for him, but Mantha has been a key offensive cog for a Washington team that is still very much in the playoff race.