Mantha (lower body) will be a game-time decision Monday versus Ottawa, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Head coach Spencer Carbery told Johnson on Monday that Mantha stands a "good chance" of being in the lineup after the forward was a full participant in the morning skate. Mantha was injured late in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Florida. He has 18 goals and 29 points in 52 games this season. If Mantha can't play, Pierrick Dube or Ivan Miroshnichenko are available as replacements.