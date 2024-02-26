Mantha (lower body) will be a game-time decision Monday versus Ottawa, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.
Head coach Spencer Carbery told Johnson on Monday that Mantha stands a "good chance" of being in the lineup after the forward was a full participant in the morning skate. Mantha was injured late in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Florida. He has 18 goals and 29 points in 52 games this season. If Mantha can't play, Pierrick Dube or Ivan Miroshnichenko are available as replacements.
