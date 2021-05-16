Mantha notched an assist and four hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins in Game 1.

Mantha set up Brenden Dillon on the Capitals' second goal. The 26-year-old Mantha produced eight points in 14 games after joining the Capitals at the trade deadline. He had 29 points in 56 outings overall. The Quebec native should remain in a top-six role with power-play time during the postseason.