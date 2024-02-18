Mantha tallied a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over Montreal.

Mantha opened the scoring 3:40 into the first period, burying a rebound off Jake Allen, before adding a second point with an assist on Aliaksei Protas' game-winner in the third. The 29-year-old Mantha now has back-to-back two-point games and nine points (five goals, four assists) over his last nine contests. He's up to 17 goals with 11 assists through 49 games this season.