Mantha produced an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Mantha has points in three straight games (one goal, three assists). The 28-year-old winger has seen his power-play role disappear in the last couple of weeks, and he's seeing mainly third-line usage at even strength. For the season, the Quebec native has seven goals, nine assists, 54 shots, a minus-4 rating and 29 hits in 30 contests.