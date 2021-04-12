Mantha was acquired by the Capitals from the Red Wings on Monday in exchange for Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, a 2021 first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

With Mantha locked up for another three seasons beyond 2020-21 at a relatively cost-controlled $5.7 million, the Capitals certainly had to pay a premium to bring him into the fold. In 42 games with Detroit this year, the 26-year-old winger notched 11 goals and 10 helpers and should be capable of reaching the 15-goal threshold for the fifth straight campaign. Mantha figures to immediately jump into a top-six role once available to suit up for Washington.