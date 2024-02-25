Mantha sustained an undisclosed injury late in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.
Head coach Spencer Carbery didn't specify the severity of Mantha's injury following the contest. The winger fought Florida's Nick Cousins in the second period, but it's unclear if Mantha's injury stems from that bout. The Capitals are back in action at home Monday versus the Senators.
