Mantha scored a power-play goal on his only shot and added a pair of hits Sunday in a 6-3 loss to Boston.

The trade deadline acquisition found the back of the net for the third time in as many games for the Capitals, sending a wrist shot through a screen in the second period to put Washington on top 3-2. It was his 16th tally overall this season and extended his goal-scoring streak to four games. Mantha and linemates Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie combined for three goals and an assist Sunday, providing Washington with a dangerous second line that will be a difficult matchup for teams down the stretch.