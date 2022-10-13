Mantha scored a goal during the Capitals' 5-2 loss to the Bruins on Wednesday.

Mantha, attempting to rebound from an injury-plagued season, scored the Capitals' first goal of the season and generated a team-high six shots on goal, but it wasn't enough. The 2013 first-round draft pick cut into the Bruins' 3-0, second-period advantage Wednesday and sparked a brief rally that came up short. Mantha, a two-time 20-goal scorer, managed just nine goals in 37 outings last season. He could be primed for a bounce-back campaign.