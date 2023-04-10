Mantha (lower body) is expected to miss Monday's matchup with the Islanders, Roman Stubbs of The Washington Post reports.
Mantha will sit out his third consecutive contests. He sported a non-contact jersey during Monday's morning skate. Mantha has registered 11 goals, 27 points, 119 shots on net and 68 hits in 67 appearances this season.
