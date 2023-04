Mantha (lower body) won't be in the lineup Thursday versus the Devils, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Mantha finishes the season with 11 goals, 16 assists, 119 shots on goal and 68 hits in 67 contests. It will be his fifth straight game on the sidelines. Mantha suffered through his worst NHL campaign in his eight-year career -- his previous worst being 15 goals and 29 points in just 56 games, two seasons ago.