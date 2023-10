Mantha scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

Mantha opened the scoring at 6:37 of the first period. He also set up Connor McMichael's third-period tally which stood as the game-winner. It's been a rough start to the season for Mantha, who was scratched in the second game of the year, but he's now on the scoresheet. He's added five shots on net, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over five appearances.