Mantha (lower body) will not play Saturday against the Panthers, Roman Stubbs of The Washington Post reports.
Mantha was a late scratch for Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens and will be unavailable for Saturday's home game against Florida. Now eliminated from playoff contention, the Capitals are likely to give the 28-year-old winger all the time he needs to heal -- especially given that he has only generated 11 goals and 27 points in 67 games while in the lineup this season. Beck Malenstyn is expected to play as a result of Mantha's absence.
